Tanishk Bagchi came under ‘pressure’ to remake Akshay’s ‘Main Khiladi Tu Anari’ song

Music composer Tanishk Bagchi, who has given hits with remakes such as ‘Aankh Marey’ and ‘Tip Tip’, said that he was in pressure to recreate ‘Main Khiladi Tu Anari’ song from the upcoming film ‘Selfiee’ as this song was being composed for the “OG Khiladi” Akshay Kumar.

Tanishk said: “I always compose every song as it’s my first. The experience of making Main Khiladi was groovy and fun.”

He added: “However, after Tip Tip’s huge hit, the pressure was more as this song was being composed for the ‘OG Khiladi’, Akshay Kumar. The wacky steps have added more pep to the song. We have worked so hard for this. This is going to be your new favourite song to play on a loop.”

Tanishk recently composed ‘Aasmaan’ for Shahid Kapoor’s debut in the OTT space with ‘Farzi’. Tracking back, he has given us some of the best beats in Liger, Cutputtli, Jug Jugg Jeeyo, Babli Bouncer, Sooryavanshi, and Shershaah.

‘Selfiee’ will release on February 24. Directed by Raj Mehta, it is the official Hindi remake of the Malayalam film ‘Driving License’. The film starred Prithviraj and Suraj Venjaramoodu in lead roles.

