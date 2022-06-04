ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Music director Tanishk Bagchi, who has redone ‘The Punjaabban Song’ from the upcoming film ‘JugJugg Jeeyo’, is elated with the response to the track which has been recreated from the original Pakistani song ‘Nach Punjaban’.

‘The Punjaabban Song’ is a groovy dance number — complete with dhol and bhangra, and features Varun Dhawan along with Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, and Neetu Kapoor. Tanishk, who has earlier delivered some great numbers for Dharma Productions including the songs from ‘Shershaah’, has reunited with the premiere studio for ‘JugJugg Jeeyo’.

Reacting to the response that the song has garnered, the music director said in a statement, “The love is overwhelming. I am filled with gratitude. We tried to make the song contemporary and relevant, giving it the desi spin. We infused local beats and sounds to make it fresh.”

“The actors have filled energy into our song. I can feel the love coming our way. It makes me so thankful. I hope my association with Dharma Productions continues for many movies and we make memorable songs together”, he added.

With Bagchi recreating the song, the track has been rendered by Gippy Grewal, Zahrah S Khan, Bagchi himself and Romy. The original song was sung by Pakistani singer Abrar Ul Haq.

20220604-162620

