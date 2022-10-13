ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Tanishk Bagchi says ‘Kinna Sonna’ will uplift mood and get everyone dancing

NewsWire
Musician Tanishk Bagchi has talked about his latest dance track ‘Kinna Sonna’ starring Katrina Kaif from the upcoming film ‘Phone Bhoot’. He said that the number will brighten the mood and get everyone to the dance floor.

Talking about the song, Bagchi said: “I’m really excited to see how the audiences and my fans react to this catchy number, the entire team has worked very hard and we are hoping this song tops the charts as well.”

He added: “Kinna Sonna is track which will definitely uplift your mood and get you dancing. I feel the cast totally did justice to my song and its always fun to work with Zahrah back. “

Bagchi’s other work comprises chartbusting music for movies like ‘Liger’, ‘Cutputtli’, ‘Jug Jug Jeeyo’, ‘Babli Bouncer’, ‘Sooryavanshi’ and ‘Shershaah’.

Talking about Bagchi’s upcoming work, he has composed, written and sung the peppy dance number ‘Kinna Sonna’ along with Zahrah S. Khan.

Horror comedy ‘Phone Bhooth’ also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter in lead roles.

