Music composer Tanishk Bagchi has released a brand new single ‘Taare’ in the Indie pop music space.

Presented by T-Series, and produced by Bhushan Kumar, the song is composed as well as sung by Tanishk himself, while the lyrics are penned by Rashmi Virag.

‘Taare’ is a beautiful melody of love that is sure to melt your heart with its soothing tunes. The music video is a lyrical animation by digital creator Pixoury.

Talking about the song, Tanishk said: “This song is very close my heart as I’ve been working on it since quite a while. Taare will bring a smile to your face when you play it, as it’s a very soothing and calming song.”

“It’s not very usual that I sing, but for this song I have and I’m super happy about it. This is an Indie pop song and it appeals more to the young listeners and I’m sure they’ll love it.”

The digital artist Pixoury said: “I was very thrilled to work on a song by Tanishk. The song Taare is really beautiful both musically and lyrically, and hence I’ve given my best to make it visually pleasing as well.”

Lyricist Rashmi Virag said, “Tanishk has flawlessly justified the lyrics through his music and his melodious voice. The outcome of this song is truly mesmerising and it is sure to go on the listeners’ playlists.”

