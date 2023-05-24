New Delhi, May 24 (IANSlife) Tanishq, the jewellery retail brand from the house of Tata continues to expand its retail footprint with the addition of its new store in Mumbai. The newly-launched store, spanning across 4000 sq. ft., caters to a wide range of signature Tanishq designs across vibrant colour stones, dazzling gold, shining diamonds, and precious solitaires.

The store features Tanishq’s exclusive collections such as Alekhya inspired by Indian art forms along with the stunning diamond collection Colour Me Joy – The Carnival Edit; an uplifting line of jewellery collection inspired by the symphony of colours set in the spirit of stones. Additionally, the store also houses Tanishq’s wedding jewellery collection from Rivaah by Tanishq with mesmerising jewellery designs for the brides-to-be.

It also houses their latest ‘Celeste x Sachin Tendulkar’ solitaire collection which includes an array of spectacular designs for both women and men, including rings, earrings and bracelets. Each piece comes with intricate work of art rich in splendour with unique design sensibilities. The store also has a Zoya Gallery and Exclusive High-Value Zone.

The store was inaugurated by Noel Tata, Chairman of Trent and Vice Chairman of Titan Company Ltd., Ajoy Chawla, CEO Jewellery Division, Titan Company Limited and Niraj Bhakare, Regional Business Head, West, Titan Company Limited at 10.30 A.M.

As part of the grand inauguration, Tanishq is offering free gold coin on every purchase. The offer is valid from 19th to 22nd May, 2023.The store is located at Tanishq Showroom, Ground Floor, Sentinel, Central Avenue, opp Powai Plaza, Downtown Powai, Powai Mumbai, Maharashtra 400076, Ph No- 022 6974 4500.

Speaking on the inauguration, Noel Tata, Chairman of Trent and Vice Chairman of Titan Company Ltd, Ajoy Chawla, CEO Jewellery Division, Titan Company Limited and Niraj Bhakare, Regional Business Head, West, Titan Company Limited said “We are extremely delighted to launch our new store in Mumbai.

“At Tanishq, we keep the customers at the forefront of all our endeavours. Being the most loved jewellery brand in the country, our aim has always been to be accessible to the customers and with every new store launch, we believe we have moved an inch closer to that promise.

“The store houses beautiful jewellery designs in Gold, Diamond, solitaires and Bridal jewellery to suit diverse needs. Maharashtra and its people have always been a part of Tanishq’s rich legacy, the warmth and love the brand has received over the years has enabled us in achieving this retail milestone. We hope that our customers in Mumbai will appreciate and enjoy the unmatched experience we have created at this large format store.”

