SPORTSCRICKETWORLD

Taniyaa Bhatia claims robbery of belongings in London; slams ECB over lack of security in hotel

NewsWire
0
0

India wicket keeper-batter Taniyaa Bhatia on Monday took to social media site Twitter and claimed in a series of tweets that she was robbed of her personal belongings during her stay at Marriott Hotel London Maida Vale in the side’s recently-concluded white-ball tour of England.

“Shocked and disappointed at Marriot Hotel London Maida Vale management; someone walked into my personal room and stole my bag with cash, cards, watches and jewellery during my recent stay as a part of Indian Women’s Cricket team. So unsafe,” wrote Taniyaa.

India had played three T20Is and as many ODIs in England from September 10 to 24. While they lost the T20I series 2-1, the visitors came back to win the ODI series 3-0, marking it the very first instance of them registering a clean sweep over England in England.

“Hoping for a quick investigation and resolution of this matter. Such lack of security at @ECB_cricket’s preferred hotel partner is astounding. Hope they will take cognisance as well,” she added. The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) hadn’t yet responded to Taniyaa’s claims of theft.

20220926-192803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Sri Lanka to tour Bangladesh for two Tests in May

    Finch blames poor fielding, batting for loss to Sri Lanka in...

    Adidas & Rohit Sharma bat for sustainability through ‘Impossible is Nothing’...

    Pakistan beat West Indies by 9 runs in second T20I,...