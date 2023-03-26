WORLD

Tanker ship catches fire off Indonesia’s West Nusa Tenggara, 3 missing

NewsWire
0
0

Three people were reportedly missing after a tanker ship caught fire off the coast of Indonesia’s West Nusa Tenggara province, a rescuer said.

The vessel was operated by the Indonesia’s state-owned oil firm PT Pertamina, and the accident occurred just off the coast of the firm’s oil storage located in Mataram city of the province, said Wahyu Efendi, head of the provincial search and rescue office, on Sunday as quoted by Xinhua news agency report.

“We received the information about the accident at 3:40 p.m. local time. There were 17 people on board, and 14 of them have been rescued, but three others remain missing,” he told Xinhua over phone.

“We will resume searching the missing people on Monday,” Efendi added.

20230327-020002

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Greek FM visits Turkey in show of support after deadly quakes

    Fearing backlash, NATO not to send fighter jets to Ukraine

    Hyundai to invest $300 mn in US plant for eco-friendly cars

    Musk declines Gates’ request to discuss philanthropy in new leaked texts