Tanuj Virwani happy about hectic schedule

Mumbai, Sep 13 (IANS) Actor Tanuj Virwani has been shuttling between Mumbai and Dubai for multiple projects.

The actor is currently in Mumbai shooting for “Cartel”, a crime action thriller, where he will be essaying the part of a don. He has simultaneously been dubbing for ‘Kamathipura”, a web show, based on the dark underbelly of Mumbai.

He will soon be flying to Dubai to shoot for two web shows, “7th Sense” where he will be sharing screen space with R Madhavan and Ronit Roy, and “Line Of Fire” which stars Jimmy Sheirgill.

Upon his return to India, he will begin the patchwork left for “Inside Edge 3” where he will be seen revisiting his character from the earlier seasons.

“I’m not the one to complain about a hectic schedule. I’m happy to be working. I feel blessed that a lot of work is flowing in and I’m receiving so much love from my audience,” said Tanuj.

He was recently seen in a cameo appearance in “Masaba Masaba”.

