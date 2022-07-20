Bollywood actor and #MeToo instigator in B-Town, Tanushree Dutta, took to her Instagram to pen a vexed and long note about how she is being targeted and harassed by people. She made some explosive allegations about Bollywood mafia, anti-national elements as well as political conspiracies.

Her post read, ‘I’m being harassed & targeted very badly. Please someone do something!! First it was my Bollywood work being sabotaged last one year, then a maid was planted to douse my drinking water with medications & steroids which caused all kinds of severe health problems, then when I escaped to Ujjain in May my vehicle brakes tampered twice & accident. I barely escaped death & returned Mumbai after 40 days to resume normal life & work. Now strange disgusting stuff in my building outside my flat.”

Here is her post:

She further went on to add that she is in it for the long haul and won’t give up her fight. She continued in her post, “I’m not going to commit suicide for sure yeh kaan kholkar sun lo sab log!! Nor am I leaving & going anywhere. I’m here to stay & resurrect my public career to greater heights than ever before! The Bollywood Mafia, the old political circuit of Maharashtra (which still has influence here) and nefarious anti – national criminal elements together usually operate like this to trouble people. I’m very sure the #metoo culprits & the NGO who I exposed are behind all this because why else would I be targeted & harassed like this?? Shame on you all! Shame on you!”

Her long post went on and she wrote, “I know a lot of people will try to dismiss me but I’ve been posting updates on insta for a long time. It’s severe mental, physical & psychological harassment. What kind of place is this where young boys & girls can just be harassed and killed for standing against injustice?? I wish presidents rule & military rule to be established in Maharashtra & central govt exerting total control over ground level matters too. Things are really going out of hand here. Regular folks like me are suffering.”

Her post continued, and she wrote, “Something drastic has to happen here. Today it’s me tomorrow it can be you also. I think me discussing some topics on my Instagram lately has really rubbed off some people the wrong way. All the rumours must be true if someone like me who is not even connected to stuff is being targeted like this. I will deepen my spiritual sadhana more despite all this & strengthen my spirit further. I also really want to focus on the new business/ work opportunities I’m getting and start fresh in life. No law and order in this city anymore! Used to be a safe haven always for artists & single women. Hey Krishna! Brother help me.”

Tanushree Dutta was missing in action from Bollywood for the better part of 2010s and she only made her comeback in 2018. At the time she took to her social media to share that she was in talks with various producers and was looking to take up acting projects.