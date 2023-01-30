INDIA

Tanzania delegation meets BJP chief Nadda in Delhi

A five-member delegation of the ruling party of Tanzania, Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM), led by Vice Chairperson, Abdul Rehman O. Kianana met the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President J.P. Nadda on Monday at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi and discussed various issues.

The leader of the delegation, Kianana expressed his happiness and conveyed thanks to Nadda for organising the visit for the last six days.

He said that CCM has a lot to learn from the BJP on how to connect with and serve the people.

The BJP National President elaborated on various aspects of delivering the party message and programmes at the booth level and also about the mechanism of informing people about the welfare schemes of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government.

Both the leaders agreed to continue party-to-party interactions between CCM and BJP.

They also discussed ways to boost the relationship between two countries along with cultural and people-to-people interaction.

The delegation of the ruling party of Tanzania is on a visit to India on the invitation of the BJP. The visit is a part of the external outreach initiative of the party, “KNOW BJP”, launched by Nadda on its 42nd foundation day.

This campaign is the BJP’s initiative to introduce the party’s vision, mission and work culture to different countries of the world.

