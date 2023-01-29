HEALTHWORLD

Tanzania embarks on programme to eliminate leprosy by 2030

NewsWire
0
0

Tanzanian health authorities on Sunday marked the World Leprosy Day and announced a new programme aimed at eliminating leprosy in the country by 2030.

Deputy Minister for Health, Godwin Mollel said the programme entailed the identification of all leprosy patients in the East African nation, Xinhua news agency reported.

He said the identification of leprosy patients will help the government treat the patients in efforts aimed at controlling the disease that affects the nerves, skin, eyes and lining of the nose.

“The identification of leprosy patients will be done from village to regional level, and it will help to create a database for the patients,” Mollel added in the capital Dodoma.

He said the programme also entailed mass awareness of the disease by educating health workers and the public on how to control the disease.

“In Tanzania, we still have areas where leprosy is still prevalent,” he added.

20230130-040402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Mumbai records no Covid death, for first time since March 26,...

    Food Ministry canteens to have millets on menu

    Will take legal action if docs flout DDMA guidelines: Delhi Police

    Hamsters can infect humans with Covid: Study