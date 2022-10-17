HEALTHWORLD

Tanzania issues alert over cholera

Tanzanian health authorities have issued an alert over cholera after neighbouring Malawi reported the outbreak of the disease.

According to authorities in Malawi, the outbreak of cholera has been reported in 25 districts, leaving 132 people dead, and 4,604 people have been infected by the disease, Xinhua news agency reported.

Aifello Sichalwe, Tanzania’s Chief Medical Officer, in the Ministry of Health, urged people in a statement to observe preventive measures to control the outbreak of the disease in the east African country.

“Members of the public should report people suspected to have been affected by the disease to health authorities without delay,” said the Chief Medical Officer.

He added that symptoms of cholera included acute watery diarrhoea, vomiting, fever and fatigue.

