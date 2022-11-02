Tanzanian Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa has ordered the Ministry of Water, in collaboration with the private sector, to complete preparations for a project to address water shortage in the port city of Dar es Salaam and Coast regions.

A statement by the Prime Minister’s office on Wednesday said Majaliwa made the directive when he held talks with Water Minister Jumaa Aweso, senior officials of Dar es Salaam and Coast regions, and the Dar es Salaam Water and Sewerage Authority (DAWASA).

Majaliwa said the project to tap water from the Rufiji river, the largest and longest river in the country, should be expedited to save Dar es Salaam and Coast regions that are currently facing an acute water shortage caused by decreased water levels in the Ruvu river, their main source of water.

The Prime Minister also directed the Ministry of Water and DAWASA to embark on the construction of wells to be used by residents in the two regions, Xinhua news agency reported.

Majaliwa inspected wells in the Kigambani district in Dar es Salaam with a total capacity of pumping 70 million litre of water per day.

He said following the decrease in water levels in the Ruvu river, water production has gone down to 300 million litre a day from 520 million litre a day, creating a deficit of 220 million litre a day.

The drop in water levels in the Ruvu river has resulted in the rationing of water in Dar es Salaam and Coast regions.

On September 2, the Tanzania Meteorological Authority (TMA) issued an alert over an imminent seasonal rainfall deficit scheduled to begin from October to December, saying various water-sensitive sources and sectors were likely to be affected.

The TMA said the diminished rainfall will affect sectors such as health, agriculture and food security, livestock and fisheries, natural resources, tourism and wildlife.

