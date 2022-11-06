WORLD

Tanzania: Passenger plane crashes into shores of Lake Victoria

NewsWire
0
0

A Tanzania passenger plane, reportedly carrying some 40 people, crashed into the shores of Lake Victoria on Sunday morning, before a touchdown at an airport in Tanzania’s western region of Kagera.

William Mwampaghale, Kagera regional police commander, confirmed the plane accident but could not say whether there were casualties, Xinhua news agency reported.

“I am at the scene of the accident where rescue work is underway,” he said, promising to give further details later.

There is no official confirmation as of now as to how many people were on board.

Reports from Kagera region said the plane was flying from Dar es Salaam region to Bukoba airport in Kagera region, crashed into the shores of the lake after it was hit by a storm.

The reports said the plane belonged to Precision Air, a Tanzanian private aviation company.

Lake Victoria, the world’s second-largest fresh water lake, is shared by Tanzania, Kenya and Uganda.

20221106-165804

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Cuban economy starts gradual recovery: President

    Russian football federation appeals against FIFA, UEFA bans

    S.Korea, US to begin preparatory drills ahead of major exercise

    Perth Scorchers sign up talented all-rounder Cameron Green for BBL-12 season