WORLD

Tanzania Railways suspends operations after floods wash away rail track

By NewsWire
0
9

The Tanzania Railways Corporation (TRC) has suspended passenger and cargo operations between the commercial capital, Dar es Salaam, and central and northern regions after flash floods washed away rail track in Morogoro region.

Train operations between Dar es Salaam and Dodoma, Tabora, Mpanda, Kigoma and Mwanza will be suspended for 10 days from February 25 through March 6, to allow for the repair of the damaged rail track at Kidete, in Morogoro region, the TRC said in a statement late Friday.

According to the statement, the rail track was swept away by flash floods caused by heavy rains, Xinhua news agency reported.

20220227-054602

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com
Website: www.canindia.com
MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

FOLLOW US

POPULAR CATEGORY

Copyright © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.