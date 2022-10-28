LIFESTYLEWORLD

Tanzania targets to export 16,000 ton of meat by 2026: Official

State-run Tanzania Meat Board (TMB) has announced measures aimed at increasing exports of meat to 16,000 ton annually by 2026.

Daniel Mushi, the TMB Registrar, told a news conference in the capital Dodoma on Friday that Tanzania exported 3,256.6 ton of meat during the first quarter of 2022 worth $13 million.

Mushi said TMB has put in place measures that will see the board working closely with meat factories and individual livestock keepers in looking for new markets abroad, Xinhua news agency reported.

He added that other measures include educating livestock keepers on how to fatten their animals to produce high quality meat.

“We are also intending to educate the livestock keepers on modern livestock keeping methods with a view to producing healthy animals,” said Mushi.

He added that the TMB in collaboration with the government is inviting and promoting investments in meat processing plants and construction of modern abattoirs.

Mushi said in 2021, Tanzania exported 10,415 ton of meat worth $42 million.

