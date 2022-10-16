LIFESTYLEWORLD

Tanzania to distribute 3 mn coffee seedlings to boost production

NewsWire
0
0

State-run Tanzania Coffee Board (TCB) has said that it would distribute 3 million Robusta coffee seedlings to farmers free of charge to boost production of the cash crop.

Priscus Kimaryo, the Acting Director General of TCB, said on Sunday that all preparations for the distribution of the seedlings have been made, noting that the seedlings will be distributed to coffee growers in Kagera region, northwest of the country.

“The distribution of the Robusta coffee seedlings will be launched next week in Karenge village in Kyerwa district,” Kimaryo added. He stressed the main reason behind the distribution of the seedlings free of charge was to boost the production of the cash crop.

Coffee is grown in 17 regions of Tanzania mainland, Xinhua news agency reported.

According to the TCB statistics, coffee production in Tanzania in the past years averaged 50,000 tonne annually but efforts made by the government resulted in an increase in coffee production to 73,022 tonne in the 2020/2021 coffee harvesting season.

Kagera region leads in the production of Robusta coffee which accounts for a total of 30 to 40 per cent of all the coffee produced countrywide while Ruvuma and Songwe regions lead with Arabica coffee production accounting for 44 per cent of all the coffee produced in the country.

20221017-031606

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Brad Pitt-Angelina Jolie’s son Maddox testifies in court

    Cocktails to enjoy the monsoons at home

    Anupam Kher’s mantra: I see myself in new people

    Armaan Malik reminds music lovers to wear masks at live concerts