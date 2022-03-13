WORLD

Tanzania to investigate causes of contaminated water in Mara River

By NewsWire
0
9

Tanzanian authorities said they have formed a team of experts to investigate causes that have led to contamination of water in the Mara River.

Selemani Jaffo, the Minister of State in the Vice-President’s Office responsible for Environment, said the contaminated water in the river was releasing bad smell, reports Xinhua news agency.

“This alarming situation calls for urgent action by the government in order to know what caused the pollution of the water,” Jaffo said when he inspected the river.

He said the investigative team is comprised of experts from various fields, including rock and chemical experts.

Redempta Samuel, a senior official from the National Environment Management Council (NEMC), said experts have already collected 32 water samples from the river and Lake Victoria where the river drains its water.

The Mara River basin covers a surface of 13,504 square kilometres in which about 65 per cent is located in Kenya and 35 per cent in Tanzania.

From its sources in the Kenyan highlands, the river flows for about 395 kilometres draining into Lake Victoria in Tanzania’s Mara region.

20220313-132003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

POPULAR CATEGORY

Copyright © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.