Tanzanian drug peddler held in Bengaluru with ecstasy

Bengaluru, Jan 30 (IANS) The Central Crime Branch (CCB) of the city police on Thursday arrested a Tanzanian national with more than 600 ecstasy tablets, an official said.

“We have arrested a Tanzanian with ecstasy tablets worth Rs 20 lakh at street value. He received the drugs in Goa from an unidentified foreigner,” CCB Deputy Commissioner of Police Kuldeep Jain told IANS.

The unidentified foreigner who handed over the drugs, weighing about 250 gm to Ejike Celestine, 39, had already departed India.

According to Jain, the street value of a single ecstasy tablet would be Rs 3,000.

Hailing from Dar-E-Salaam, Tanzania, Celestine was arrested under the Narcotics, Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 (NDPS) and also for possessing a fake visa, within the Hennur police station limits, Jain said.

The police are checking if Celestine was operating alone or was part of an organised gang.

