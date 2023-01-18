Tanzanian Vice-President Philip Mpango has directed defence and security agencies to hunt down and arrest dishonest police officials who are colluding with citizens to vandalise the standard gauge railway (SGR) project.

“Some police officials are colluding with citizens to vandalise infrastructure of the SGR project. They must be arrested and prosecuted,” said Mpango on Wednesday.

The Vice-President made the order when he launched the construction of the 165 km Tabora-Isaka SGR at Isaka railway station in the Shinyanga region, northern Tanzania, Xinhua news agency reported.

Of late, police have arrested scores of people in connection with vandalising the infrastructure of the SGR project, including stealing fuel, cement and iron bars.

Mpango said the vandals included drivers and machine operators in the project and people living close to the project areas, who are protected by dishonest police officials.

“Vandalising the project is economic sabotage. This malpractice must be stopped forthwith,” Mpango added.

Tanzania has signed agreements with construction companies from various countries, to construct a total of 2,102 km of SGR from the Dar es Salaam port linking with Burundi, Rwanda and Congo with a view to making the East African nation a business and transportation hub.

