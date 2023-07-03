Tanzania’s weather authorities have issued an alert over impending strong winds and large ocean waves along the Indian Ocean coastline.

The Tanzania Meteorological Authority (TMA) said on Sunday in a terse statement entitled “Five days severe weather impact-based forecasts” that strong winds reaching 40 km per hour and large ocean waves reaching two metre high were expected in some areas along the coast of the Indian Ocean, Xinhua news agency reported.

The statement mentioned areas to be hit by the strong winds and large ocean waves as Lindi, Mtwara, Tanga, Dar es Salaam and Coast regions, and Zanzibar’s islands of Unguja and Pemba and warned of impacts, including disruption of some marine activities.

2023070233002