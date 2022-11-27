New Delhi, Nov 27 (IANSlife) Viraj Khanna’s artistic work is influenced by his keen awareness of his surroundings and the lasting imprint made by meaningful social contacts. He derives inspiration for this collection of figurative works from a variety of life situations that have deeply ingrained themselves in his mind and have been immensely stimulating to his brain. His interactions with a colourful cast of unforgettable personalities led to vivid parodies of carnivalesque, unrealistic characters that appear to violate society’s standard of acceptable behaviour.

Khanna says: “This series is a reflection of my personal experiences and the way I relate to the world. When I create, I think about the human condition, about people and their behaviours. Societal influences changing our personalities and the way we perceive reality interest me greatly. This time, I have used different elements such as thread, beads, pearls, and other hand-created materials in order to give structure to my figurative work. A multitude of things within serves to express the various experiences that have made an impact on me. Also, it is often wise to take everything with a pinch of salt.”

Khanna realises that an individual’s outward identity is affected by the societal forces around them, often leading to a masking of their true nature. This acute awareness is reflected in his current body of works, which finds form prevalently through textiles, and portrays the colourful complexity of human nature. Essentially, it emphasises their tendency to exaggerate and embellish their everyday reality, fuelled by an inherent need to appear larger than life. He encourages us not only to be a spectator to this masquerade, admire its obvious extravagance (and the concerted effort behind putting on such a show), but also to try to see beyond its overtly flamboyant facade and parse its underlying, more imperceptible motivations. His fanciful creations are threaded into tapestries embodying a phantasmagoric riot of outlandish figures, with a shapeshifting quality reminiscent of a particularly frenetic fever dream.

“Viraj Khanna first embarked on his artistic journey during the pandemic in 2020. Seeing him cultivate his talent and evolve as an artist is a delightful experience by itself. This time, Viraj leverages his proficient skills in working with textiles and transmutes them into fabulous figurative creations that deserve applause,” says Somak Mitra, Director of Gallery Art Exposure.

The exhibition opens on December 2 and continues until December 11, 2022.

Preview: Thursday December 1, 2022, 5:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

On view: December 2 – December 11, 2022, 11:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Venue: LTC, Bikaner House Delhi

The exhibition can also be viewed online at artexposure.in

