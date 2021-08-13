Actress Tara Alisha Berry is known for acting in projects like – ‘Love Lust and Confusion’, ‘Mastram’, ‘State Of Siege: 26/11’, and ‘Disconnected’, among others. Recently the actress appeared in the new season of the web show ‘Firsts’. She says she wishes to marry someone like Karan Jotwani, her co-star of the show.

As the story of the new season revolves around the character of Pakhi and Ankur who find themselves in a challenging situation when faced with an unexpected pregnancy.

As the story talks about the pregnancy of a new couple, Tara said, “I would love to marry someone like Ankur in real life too. One would be really lucky to have a life- partner like him who is binding the relationship with so much trust and love.”

On sharing about her equation with Karan, Tara said “Karan and I have known each other for a while now, so sharing the screen space with him was an incredibly joyful experience, especially playing this dramatic adventurous couple together.”

Season 6 of ‘Firsts’ releases on August 13 on social media platforms of Dice Media and on YouTube.

–IANS

