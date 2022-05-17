Over the weekend, Zoya Akhtar announced her ‘The Archies’ team and the reactions from social media have been explosive.

It will be a direct to digital musical movie and all eyes are on the next generation youngsters who will be making their grand debut with this.

‘The Archies’ will see Agastya Nanda, (son of Shweta Nanda and grandson to Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan), Suhana Khan (Shahrukh and Gauri Khan’s daughter) and Khushi Kapoor (Boney Kapoor and the late Sridevi’s daughter and Janhvi Kapoor’s sister) making their debut.

Now the latest news is that Suhana Khan’s mother’s role will be played by actor-host Koel Puri and Agastya Nanda’s mother’s role will be played by Tara Sharma.

Twenty years ago, Tara Sharma made her debut in Bollywood with the movie ‘Om Jai Jagdish’, Anupam Kher’s directorial. In that movie, she played Abhishek Bachchan’s wife. Now she will be playing mother to Abhishek’s nephew.

Koel Puri, who is the daughter of media baron Aroon Puri did not express a lot of keenness in an acting career. She did act in a handful of movies, like, ‘The Great Indian Butterfly’ and ‘Everybody Says I’m Fine’. This movie was directed by actor Rahul Bose. Koel’s last appearance was the Sonam Kapoor movie, ‘The Zoya Factor’ and now she will be acting in Zoya’s directorial.

As per sources, the main reason these actresses were chosen is that they share physical resemblances to the actors who will be playing their children on screen.

All the Bollywood next generation actors making a debut with ‘The Archies’ found an outpouring of love and wishes from their family, fans and followers on social media when the first look was shared.