Tara Sutaria and the ‘sweetness of doing nothing’

Actress Tara Sutaria tastes the sweetness of doing nothing in her new post on social media.

Tara posted a picture on Instagram that has her flaunting her perfect skin in a white tank top.

“The sweetness of doing nothing,” she captioned the selfie.

Tara is currently in the Maldives with rumoured beau Aadar Jain.

Tara and Aadar were first linked after they made an appearance at Malaika Arora’s party last year, and then at Amitabh Bachchan’s Diwali party in 2019. They also reportedly celebrated New Year in London together.

In August, Tara penned a birthday wish for Aadar. Calling Aadar her favourite person, Tara wrote on Instagram: “Ever thine, ever mine, ever ours! Happy Birthday to my favourite person @aadarjain.”

On the work front, Aadar, who made his Bollywood debut in 2017 with “Qaidi Band”, will next be seen in ” Hello Charlie”. Tara has “Tadap” and “Ek Villain 2” coming up. “Tadap” is Milan Luthria’s remake of the Telugu hit “RX 100”.

