Tara Sutaria is making headlines these days due to the release of her movie ‘Heropanti 2’ with Tiger Shroff and Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

‘Heropanti 2’ is the sequel to the 2014 movie, ‘Heropanti’, which marked the debut of actor Tiger Shroff in Bollywood.

While Tara and Tiger have been in the news the last couple of weeks due to the whirlwind promotions they were doing for ‘Heropanti 2’, Tara has found herself in the news after she shared her plans of going to Hollywood.

In a recent interview with the web portal Bollywood Hungama, the ‘Student of the Year 2’, actress revealed that she wants to make it to Hollywood soon.

The actress shared that her goal is not only to make it in Bollywood but to reach Hollywood and establish herself there as well. “Because when we see ourselves, there is a void of representation of our kind of people in films there where it’s musically or acting. I do not want to stick to a bunch of Hollywood movies but I do feel like it would be really nice to approach that sooner rather than later because I don’t want to regret it much later,” she shares.

But the actress was also quick to point out that for the moment her focus is Bollywood as she has three more movies slated for release after ‘Heropanti 2’.

Last week, Tiger Shroff too, had stated that he wants try his luck in Hollywood and in fact has auditioned for the same in the past but so far nothing has worked out. But he stated that he will keep trying as he feels like he brings something to the action genre table in Hollywood with his fitness and inimitable stunts.

On the work front, Tara Sutaria will be seen next in ‘Ek Villain Returns’. The movie is a sequel to the 2014, ‘Ek Villain’ and stars John Abraham, Disha Patani and Arjun Kapoor along with Tara. ‘Ek Villain Returns’ is scheduled to release in theatres on July 8, 2022.