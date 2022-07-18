Cine1 Studios and Star Studios have together announced their next project, ‘Apurva’ which stars Tara Sutaria in the lead. The project is being directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat and it is a story about a girl who is trying to survive a dangerous night, armed only with her wits and strength as she plays the risky game of life and death.

As per the makers, ‘Apurva’ is an edge-of-the-seat thriller and it will see Tara Sutaria in a never-before-seen role and they believe the audiences will be hooked to the storyline right till the end.

Tara Sutaria, who plays the lead role of Apurva in the movie said, “I couldn’t have asked for a better script and as a young woman it makes me proud to be able to play Apurva. This is a story of a girl whose grit and inner strength is remarkable, and I’m thrilled to begin my journey in portraying a young woman whose intelligence, wit, and courage are the reasons she survives against all odds.”

Bikram Duggal, who is Head of Studios for Disney Star, said, “Apurva is a story that excited all of us at the studio from the word go and we knew we had an incredible thriller waiting to be told. We are proud to present a compelling narrative that is going to keep the viewers engaged till the very end.”

Director, Nikhil Nagesh Bhat said, “I appreciate the faith put in me by Murad bhai for loving the script from the get go and to being given the opportunity to direct such a unique story. It is a script that will totally enthrall viewers. I’m looking forward to collaborating with Star studios & eagerly looking forward to the entire process!”

The movie is expected to go on floors for production soon. Cast details and release date are yet to be announced.

