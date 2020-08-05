Ever thine, ever mine: Tara Sutaria makes relationship with Aadar Jain Insta-official on his b’day

Actress Tara Sutaria penned a birthday wish for Aadar Jain as the latter turned 26 on Wednesday. The two are rumoured to be dating.

Calling Aadar her favourite person, Tara took to Instagram and wrote: “Ever thine, ever mine, ever ours! Happy Birthday to my favourite person @aadarjain.”

Along with it, she posted a picture in which she is seen sharing smiles with Aadar.

Reacting to the post, Aadar commented: “I love you”.

Tara also replied sying, “I love you” to Aadar.

Aadar’s cousins Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, too, wished Aadar on social media.

“Big hug on your big day,” Kareena wrote on Instagram Stories.

On the work front, Aadar, who made his Bollywood debut in 2017 with “Qaidi Band”, will be next seen in ” Hello Charlie”.