Disha Vakani who is best known for playing Daya Ben on ‘Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’, the popular sitcom on TV, has given birth to a baby boy. She is now a mother to two children. She already has a daughter named Stuti Padia, who was born in November 2017.

Her brother in real life, Mayur Vakani, who incidentally, also plays her brother in reel-life on the sitcom (Sundarlal) confirmed the news of the delivery.

While talking to a publication, Mayur Vakani said that the whole family was overjoyed with the new addition and he was thrilled to be an uncle again.

He added that his sister only worked on one show in the last several years and also added that she will soon be returning to the main cast of ‘Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’. Mayur also shared that everyone on the cast was eagerly waiting for her to get back on the sets and reprise her role.

Disha Vakani was last part of ‘Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ in 2017. She took a maternity break for her first pregnancy and has since not returned to the show.

Recently, it was also announced that actor Shailesh Lodha also quit the show. This has upset fans a lot as Shailesh, who is a poet, actor, comedian as well as writer, played the titular role of Tarak Mehta on the show.