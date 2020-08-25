‘Tareefan’ creator QARAN in search of female voice for new single

Mumbai, Aug 25 (IANS) Singer-composer QARAN never looked back after his number, Tareefan, in the 2018 film Veere Di Wedding, became a rage. He is now looking for a female artiste to collaborate with for his next single, and for this he has announced a digital contest.

“During this pandemic, there has been a lack of opportunity for new artistes. This country has so much incredible undiscovered talent and one just needs the right platform to shine,” QARAN said.

The composer-singer hopes to find the perfect female voice through a digital contest he has launched with a pop label.

“It has been two years since ‘Tareefan’, where I featured a brand new female vocalist with my reprise version. I couldn’t think of a better time to do it again than right now. I also strongly believe that there needs to be more female representation in the music industry and that’s why I’m excited about the digital hunt for a female voice for one of my new songs,” he said.

In an interview to IANS earlier, Qaran shared that he is using the time during the lockdown to “nurture my creativity and devote to the aspects of my creative process that I wouldn’t always have had the opportunity to given the fast-paced nature of the music industry”.

“However, I am cognisant of the fact that we are in trying times right now given the global pandemic and while it’s important to stay productive, I do not feel guilty if I choose to spend time binge watching shows,” he said, adding that he has a “lot of new releases lined up for this year”.

