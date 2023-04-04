INDIA

Targeting 2024 LS polls, DMK to enroll 1 cr new members

Tamil Nadu’s ruling DMK party has set a goal of enrolling 1 crore new members in an effort to target the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The new members will be enrolled as part of the centenary celebrations of DMK patriarch and late Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, who is also the DMK president, had exhorted party cadres and leaders to win all the 39 seats in Tamil Nadu next uear.

He had also called upon the cadres to wrest the lone seat in Puducherry as well.

Meanwhile, the party has already appointed 234 observers in all the 234 Assembly constituencies of state as a run up to the polls. Each observer is given a target to enroll 50,000 new members.

Senior DMK leader and state minister S. Duraimurugan inaugurated the membership drive at the Nilgiris on Monday and Stalin will launched the initiative in his constituency of Kolathur on Tuesday.

The DMK has named the drive ‘Udanpirappukalai Inaivom’ (Let us join as brothers).

The party has also created provisions for people to take online membership through the portal www.udanpirappu.com.

Those who apply via this portal will be given membership cards after the party district secretary conducts a proper verification on the background of the applicant.

The DMK is also planning a massive direct interaction with the people of the state to consolidate its acceptability among the masses.

20230404-123805

