CPI-M’s top J&K leader Mohamad Yousuf Tarigami fell sick on Saturday while taking part in the 23rd CPI-M party Congress being held at Kerala’s Kannur and was taken to a hospital.

The doctors treating him said he is fine and the sudden discomfort he felt was on account of a sudden rise in the blood sugar levels.

As soon Tarigami said that he felt some discomfort, he was immediately taken to a nearby hospital.

He was seen walking inside after getting down from the car took him which brought him to the hospital.

Tarigami is a four-time legislator and is presently a Central Committee member of the CPI-M.

20220409-165803