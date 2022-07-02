Taron Egerton is in talks with Kevin Feige and other Marvel Studio executives about taking on the role of Wolverine, previously brought to screen by Hugh Jackman, reports ‘Deadline’.

Egerton, has previously co-starred with Jackman in 2016’s ‘Eddie the Eagle’ and as a member of the X-Men in 2017’s ‘Logan’.

The ‘Rocketman’ star told ‘The New York Times’ about his desire to pick up the baton from Jackman and play the character central to both the X-Men and Avengers franchises.

He said, “I don’t think it would be wrong to say that. I’d be excited but I’d be apprehensive as well, because Hugh is so associated with the role that I’d wonder if it’d be very difficult for someone else to do it. But hopefully if it does come around, they’ll give me a shot.”

‘Deadline’ noted that the British actor will appear next in Apple TV+ drama ‘Black Bird’, to debut on July 8. He plays an imprisoned drug dealer in the six-episode series adapted by Dennis Lehane from the prison memoir of James Keene.

Egerton’s character faces the offer of a commuted sentence if he is able to convince his fellow inmate to admit to serious crimes.

