Tarun Khanna: Becoming dad most unique experience for any man

Mumbai, June 21 (IANS) Actor Tarun Khanna says becoming a father is the most unique experience for a man. He calls it the biggest joy.

“I think becoming a father is when the transition of becoming a man from a boy is complete. It is the most unique experience for any man. It is the biggest joy. He has to play many roles like being a provider, a protector, a friend, a guide, a teacher, etc,” said the actor.

For him, his son Adamya means the world.

“He is the most precious thing in my life and I can’t imagine life without him. Whenever I have to feel happy for a scene, his smiling face is the only thing in front of my eyes. And whenever I have to cry for a scene, his fading smile or losing him is the instant thought on my mind and in a second, I am in tears. So I can say he is helping me out in my career too,” he said.

Tarun is currently seen as Mahadev in “Devi Aadi Parashakti” on Dangal TV.

–IANS

