Tasha Smith to play Martin Lawrence’s on-screen wife in ‘Bad Boys 4’

Tasha Smith will join Will Smith and Martin Lawrence in the latest installment of Sony Pictures’ ‘Bad Boys’ franchise, reports ‘Variety’.

In ‘Bad Boys 4’, Smith will play Theresa, Marcus Burnett’s (Lawrence) loving and devoted wife, a role previously inhabited by Theresa Randle in the first three ‘Bad Boys’ films. Plot details for ‘Bad Boys 4’ have been kept under wraps.

Smith, according to ‘Variety’, is best known for her roles as Carol in the drama series ‘Empire’, Ronnie Boyce in HBO’s Emmy-winning series ‘The Corner’ and Angela in Tyler Perry’s ‘Why Did I Get Married?’. She has also directed episodes of ‘Our Kind of People’, ‘Mayor of Kingstown’ and ‘Bel-Air’.

The ‘Bad Boys’ series has Will Smith and Lawrence playing Miami-Dade detectives Mike Lowery and Marcus Burnett. The fourth film also features Paola Nunez, Vanessa Hudgens, Alexander Ludwig and ‘Euphoria’ star Eric Dane.

The original ‘Bad Boys’, according to ‘Variety’, earned $141 million at the global box office, while the 2003 sequel ‘Bad Boys II’ totalled $273 million. ‘Bad Boys for Life’ outgrossed its predecessors with a combined $426.5 million.

Following the release of the 2020 threequel, it was quickly announced that Sony Pictures was developing ‘Bad Boys 4’. Will Smith and Lawrence teased the film this past January with a reunion video posted to social media with the caption: “IT’S ABOUT THAT TIME!”

