The J&K government has appointed Justice Tashi Rabstan as the acting Chief Justice of the Jammu and Kashmir High Court.

According to a notification issued by the Union Ministry of Law and Justice, using the powers under Article 223 of the Constitution of India, President Droupadi Murmu has appointed Justice Tashi Rabstan, the senior-most judge of the Jammu and Kashmir High Court, as the Chief Justice of the high court with effect from December 8.

Rabstan will replace Ali Muhammad Magre, who’s set to retire on December 7.

Born on April 10, 1963 at Warsudopa village in Leh district, Rabstan was the standing councillor of the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council from 1997 to 2005.

From April 2008 to December 31, 2011, he was appointed as an additional judge of the Jammu and Kashmir High Court, and on May 15, 2014, he was appointed as a permanent judge of the high court.

