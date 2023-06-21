BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

TASMAC to shut 500 liquor outlets in Tamil Nadu

NewsWire
0
0

Tamil Nadu government-controlled cooperative, Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation Limited (TASMAC), will shutdown 500 outlets starting from June 22.

TASMAC in a statement on Wednesday said that it has identified 500 outlets in the state and would start to shutdown the outlets from Thursday (June 22) onwards on the basis of the government order issued on April 20, 2023.

Pertinently, the Tamil Nadu government had issued an order on April 20, 2023 saying, “The government would shutdown 500 TASMAC liquor outlets in the state.”

TASMAC, which is the monopoly body for selling liquor in the state, has presently 5329 liquor outlets in Tamil Nadu.

DMK had promised the voters during the election campaign that the party it would move ahead step-by-step for liquor prohibition in the state.

The arrested minister Senthil Balaji who was then the minister for Excise in Tamil Nadu government had during the last assembly session also promised on the floor of the house that the state government would shutdown 500 TASMAC outlets.

20230621-163404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Tesla stock tanks to its lowest, Musk blames macroeconomic conditions

    New TN export policy targets $100 bn exports by 2030

    Mayo Clinic opens patient information office in Mumbai

    Low base: India’s pharma sector growth accelerates in May