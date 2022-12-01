Digital health platform Tata 1mg on Thursday launched drone delivery in Dehradun to ensure faster collection and delivery of diagnostic samples and medicines in the city, avoiding delays caused by road traffic.

The company also established its presence in Uttarakhand by launching three integrated pharmacy and diagnostics stores and a diagnostic lab in Dehradun.

“Due to its location advantage, fast-developing economy, and robust infrastructure, Dehradun was a natural choice to expand our operations in the North. The city lies at the centre of our strategy to serve other underserved markets in the state, such as Haridwar, Mussoorie, and Rishikesh,” Tanmay Saksena, Chief Operating Officer, Tata 1mg said in a statement.

“We will soon be opening many more Tata 1mg stores in Doon and the rest of Uttarakhand in the near future,” he added.

The drones will be used to collect medical samples from various parts of the city and transport them to the Tata 1mg lab for processing, according to the company.

They will also be used to transport medicines to remote areas. A single drone will be capable of carrying up to 150 samples.

“We look forward to leveraging drone technology in Dehradun to reduce sample transfer time and enable faster reports. Through this initiative, we want to provide the best of Tata 1mg’s services to an underserved market and change the landscape of diagnostics in the state,” said Saksena.

The company partnered with TSAW drones, a leading drone logistics service provider, to transport diagnostic samples throughout the city.

20221201-145205