Tata AIA Life Insurance Company Limited (Tata AIA Life) on Monday said it closed last fiscal with a 34 per cent growth in its total premium income.

The life insurer also said as it completes 20 years of existence, it is poised to introduce Health and Wellness related products in the coming year, marking a new chapter in the history of the industry.

In a statement, TATA AIA Life said it closed last year with a total premium income of Rs 11,105.09 crore up from Rs 8,308.51 crore logged in FY20.

The total renewal premium income last year increased to Rs 6,961.36 crore from Rs 5,066.49 crore in FY20.

The total Assets Under Management (AUM) have also witnessed a significant growth of 47.16 per cent and increased to Rs 46,281 crore from Rs 31,450 crore in the last fiscal, the company said.

