Tata Consultancy Services enters Forbes’ list of ‘America’s Best Large Employers’

Software major Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Monday said that it has been named to the Forbes annual list of “America’s Best Large Employers”.

This recognition is based on an independent survey of 45,000 employees working for American companies with more than 1,000 employees.

“TCS has focused on creating an employee-friendly workplace that fosters innovation and empowers people to grow both personally and professionally,” Suresh Muthuswami, Chairman, TCS North America, said in a statement.

“We will continue to invest in our people and culture to ensure TCS remains one of the best employers in the US and around the world,” he added.

Moreover, the company said that TCS is one of the largest recruiters in the US in the IT services industry, and has hired more than 21,000 people over the last three years.

Its diverse and engaged workforce of more than 45,000 people across the US, collaborates with global teams to help customers innovate, transform, and grow.

The company further mentioned that TCS has become a top employer and set the industry standard for talent retention by consistently investing in building talent across the company through professional development initiatives and digital skills programmes.

TCS is consistently recognised by the foremost authorities of corporate reputation in the US.

In 2023, Fortune Magazine recognised TCS as one of the world’s most admired companies.

CareerBliss named TCS one of the 50 Happiest Companies of 2023.

In addition to being lauded by the Top Employers Institute for building a diverse workforce and nurturing the next generation of technology talent, Forbes ranked TCS among the Best Employers in New York for 2022.

