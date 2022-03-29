BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

Tata Consumer Products plans to reorganise India, overseas business

NewsWire
0
0

Tata Consumer Products (TPCL) on Tuesday said it plans to reorganise its India and overseas business.

The plan includes the demerger of plantation business of Tata Coffee (TCL) into TCPL Beverages & Foods (TBFL), and the merger of the remaining business of TCL, consisting of its extraction and branded coffee business with the TCPL, through a composite scheme of arrangement.

Besides, TCPL proposes to purchase the minority interest in its UK subsidiary, Tata Consumer Products UK (TCP UK) by way of a share swap, through a preferential issue of its equity shares.

“These actions further TCPL’s objective of creating a future ready organisation and will act as a stepping stone for further simplification. These will also result in operational efficiencies, faster decision making and execution, creation of focused business verticals and unlocking of potential synergies,” the company said in a statement.

As per the statement, the Boards of Directors of Tata Consumer Products and Tata Coffee, at their respective meetings held on Tuesday, have approved the combination of plantation business of TCL with TBFL and non-plantation business with TCPL through a composite scheme of arrangement for demerger and merger.

“On effectiveness of the scheme, the shareholders of TCL (other than TCPL) as on the record date will receive an aggregate of 3 equity shares of TCPL for every 10 equity shares held by them in TCL, through the issuance of 1 equity share of TCPL for every 22 equity shares of TCL, in consideration for the demerger and 14 equity shares of TCPL for every 55 equity shares of TCL, in consideration for the merger.”

“TCPL shareholders are expected to benefit from better synergies and business efficiencies going forward.”

The company said that the scheme is subject to the necessary statutory and regulatory approvals including approvals of the respective benches of the NCLT, the stock exchanges, SEBI and the respective shareholders of each of the companies.

On the consolidation of interest in TCP UK, the company said its Board has approved the purchase of 10.15 per cent minority interest in its UK subsidiary from Tata Enterprise (Overseas) AG, Switzerland (TEO).

“As consideration, TCPL will issue 74,59,935 equity shares i.e. 0.80 per cent stake (computed on post preferential issue basis) to TEO, by way of preferential issue in accordance with the applicable regulations.”

The transaction is subject to TCPL shareholders’ approval and other regulatory approvals, as may be required under applicable law.

Consequently, these transactions will result in TCPL having 100 per cent ownership of the business of TCL and of TCP UK.

20220329-233005

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Amplus acquires rooftop solar projects from Sterling and Wilson

    Equity settles low; Nifty realty, PSU bank, media, auto in red...

    Major relief in TN as fuel prices slashed in state budget

    Adani group company to run upcoming Navi Mumbai Int’l Airport