Automobile manufacturer Tata Motors said on Friday that it has bagged an order for 115 ambulances from the Gujarat government.

The company has supplied 25 Tata Winger ambulances to the Health Department of Gujarat, as part of the larger order of 115 ambulances.

“The 25 Tata Winger ambulances are equipped with basic life support and will be deployed for the aid of the patients in the Gujarat,” the company said in a statement.

“Tata Motors won the bid for the order under the Government e-Marketplace, and the vehicles are designed for patient transport… Tata Motors will phase-wise supply the remaining 90 ambulance shells, as per the contract,” it added.

As per the statement, the Winger ambulance is designed and can be adapted to cater to all types of patient transportation, including ‘Basic Life Support’ and ‘Advanced Life Support’ range.

“The ambulance is engineered specially for Covid-19 patient transportation, with a driver partition. Its modular underpinnings and monocoque chassis, in addition to the independent suspension, offer a smooth driving experience, which is extremely critical for the swift transportation of patients,” the statement said.

–IANS

