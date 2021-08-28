Automobile manufacturer Tata Motors on Saturday said it has presented electric vehicle, Nexon EV, to the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM) as part of the company’s tender agreement with EESL.

According to the company, with the initiation of the Maharashtra EV policy, the state is all set to begin a green revolution.

Furthermore, the company said it is driving the adoption of electric mobility vehicles in India.

Its eMobility ecosystem called the ‘Tata uniEVerse’ offers a range of solutions supported by the Tata Group companies operating across the country, including Tata Power, Tata Chemicals, Tata Auto Components, Tata Finance, and Croma, in an effort to build a sound EV infrastructure.

In terms of the product, the automaker said that Nexon EV is equipped with a powerful and high-efficiency AC motor with a 30.2 kWh lithium-ion battery.

The SUV was launched in January 2020.

Currently, it is the largest-selling electric SUV in India.

