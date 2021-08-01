Tata Motors sold 51,981 units last month, compared to 27,711 units during July 2020.

The nearly two-fold growth came on the back of low base as sales, during the corresponding period last year, were impacted due to Covid and the lockdowns.

The company sold 23,848 units of commercial vehicles in July 2021 against 12,688 units in the same month last year, Tata Motors said in a statement.

Total MHCVs sale in July 2021, including trucks, buses and international business stood at 6,314 units, compared to 2,150 units in July 2020, it said.

Its sale of passenger vehicles during the period under review also witnessed a two-fold year-on-year growth at 30,185 units.

