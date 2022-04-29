BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIASCI-TECH

Tata Motors’ electric car ‘Avinya’ promises 500 kms in 30-min recharge

Taking a giant stride towards the future of mobility, Tata Motors on Friday showcased a pure electric SUV concept car titled ‘Avinya’ that claims to run for 500 kms in about 30-minute recharge.

Expected to hit the roads in 2025, the electric vehicle is based on ‘Pure EV GEN 3’ architecture and the battery will support ultra-fast charge capability.

Tata Motors’ EV subsidiary Tata Passenger Electric Mobility debuted the global unveiling of the Avinya’.

“While making the Avinya Concept a reality, the central idea was to offer a mobility solution like no other  a state of the art software on wheels that is well designed, sustainable and reduces the planet’s carbon footprint,” N Chandrasekaran, Chairman, Tata Sons and Tata Motors, said in a statement.

The car uses light-weight materials, minimising the overall mass which leads to good weight management.

“The concept car is the fruition of our first idea built on our Pure EV GEN 3 architecture, enabling us to produce a range of globally competitive EVs. Our vision for pure EVs is focused on delivering wellness and rejuvenation while traveling, backed by cutting-edge technologies, aimed at improving the overall quality of life,” said Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd., and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd.

Tata Motors said the name Avinya is a Sanskrit word which means ‘Innovation’.

“It comes packed with new-age technology, software and Artificial Intelligence that work in the background to deliver wellness and tranquillity during transit,” said the company.

Earlier this month, Tata Motors showcased a mid-sized ‘Curvv’ electric concept car that will be positioned above the Nexon EV in the company’s line-up.

