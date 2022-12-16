BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

Tata Motors subsidiary to operate 921 electric buses in B’luru

Tata Motors, India’s largest commercial vehicle manufacturer on Friday announced that Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) has signed a definitive agreement with its fully owned subsidiary, TML Smart City Mobility Solutions Ltd. for operation of 921 electric buses in the capital city of Karnataka.

As part of the agreement, TML Smart City Mobility Solutions Ltd. will supply, operate and maintain 921 units of 12-metre low-floor electric buses for a period 12 years. Tata Starbus Electric is an indigenously developed vehicle with superior design and best-in-class features for sustainable and comfortable commute.

Commenting on the announcement, G. Sathyavathi, IAS, Managing Director, Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation said: “We are confident that the induction of the zero-emission, eco-friendly buses will benefit all stakeholders and help in curbing air pollution. Tata Motors’ vast experience in the electric mobility domain will certainly assist in providing uninterrupted, safe and comfortable commute in the city.”

Asim Kumar Mukhopadhyay, CEO and MD, TML Smart City Mobility Solutions Limited, said: “It is a momentous occasion for us as we sign the first definitive agreement under the larger CESL tender and are delighted to have partnered with BMTC in their effort to modernise and electrify the public transportation in the city of Bengaluru. We, at Tata Motors, continuously endeavour to develop smart, green and energy efficient mass mobility solutions. We are confident that the electric buses will provide sustainable, safe and comfortable public transportation to the commuters of Bengaluru.”

Tata Motors’ research and development facilities have steadily worked to engineer innovative mobility solutions powered by alternate fuel technology, including battery-electric, hybrid, CNG, LNG and Hydrogen Fuel Cell technology.

Till date, Tata Motors has supplied more than 730 electric buses across multiple cities in India, which have cumulatively clocked more than 55 million km, with an uptime of over 95 per cent.

