BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

Tata Motors to hike prices of passenger vehicles

NewsWire
0
0

Automobile major Tata Motors Ltd on Saturday said it will be increasing the prices of its passenger vehicles effective from November 7.

The passenger car segment is logging good monthly growth for the industry players.

While Tata Motors did not specify the model wise price hike, it said the weighted average increase will be 0.9 per cent depending on the variant and the model.

“The company has been absorbing a significant portion of the increa sed costs but the steep rise in overall input costs has compelled it to pass on some proportion through this minimal price hike,” Tata Motors said.

20221105-122803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Wholesale growth expected to continue for tractors, PVs, 2Ws: Emkay

    International prices to help steelmakers tide over 2nd Covid wave: ICRA

    WhatsApp Payments arrives in Brazil after govt suspension

    CNN lays off staffers from podcast team, to focus on audio...