Jamshedpur, Aug 14 (IANS) The Tata Motors factory here in Jharkand will remain closed on August 16 and 17, a company official said.

“The Tata Motors will remain closed for four days from August 16. Officially it will be two days block closure but technically it will be closed for four days,” sources in Tata Motors had told IANS earlier.

There has been a sharp slowdown in the automobile industry.

–IANS

ns/in