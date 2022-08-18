Tata Motors on Thursday bagged an order to supply 921 electric buses to the Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC).

Tata Motors will supply, operate and maintain the 12-metre Tata Starbus for a period 12 years, as per the contract.

Tata Starbus is an indigenously developed vehicle that is designed for sustainable and comfortable travel.

G. Sathyavathi, Managing Director, BMTC, said, “This order is paramount for Bengaluru’s growing need for clean and sustainable urban mass mobility. BMTC is happy to induct modern electric buses that will attract maximum ridership for eco-friendly public transportation.”

This is the third biggest order that Tata Motors has bagged from a state government in the last one month. Earlier, Tata Motors received orders for 1,500 electric buses from Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) and 1,180 electric buses from West Bengal Transport Corporation (WBTC).

Rohit Srivastava, Vice President (Product Line – Buses), Tata Motors, said, “We have been at the forefront of developing smart, modern and energy efficient commercial passenger vehicles, catering to the needs of future mobility. We are confident that these environment-friendly electric buses will be beneficial for the residents of Bengaluru.”

