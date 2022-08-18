BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

Tata Motors to supply 921 electric buses to BMTC

NewsWire
0
0

Tata Motors on Thursday bagged an order to supply 921 electric buses to the Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC).

Tata Motors will supply, operate and maintain the 12-metre Tata Starbus for a period 12 years, as per the contract.

Tata Starbus is an indigenously developed vehicle that is designed for sustainable and comfortable travel.

G. Sathyavathi, Managing Director, BMTC, said, “This order is paramount for Bengaluru’s growing need for clean and sustainable urban mass mobility. BMTC is happy to induct modern electric buses that will attract maximum ridership for eco-friendly public transportation.”

This is the third biggest order that Tata Motors has bagged from a state government in the last one month. Earlier, Tata Motors received orders for 1,500 electric buses from Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) and 1,180 electric buses from West Bengal Transport Corporation (WBTC).

Rohit Srivastava, Vice President (Product Line – Buses), Tata Motors, said, “We have been at the forefront of developing smart, modern and energy efficient commercial passenger vehicles, catering to the needs of future mobility. We are confident that these environment-friendly electric buses will be beneficial for the residents of Bengaluru.”

20220818-151804

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Tata Motors launches ‘XTA+’ variants of Harrier, Safari

    NSE, BSE caution against unregulated derivatives trading (2nd Ld)

    Covid resurgence, partial lockdown dent equities; bank stocks plunge (Roundup)

    Anand Subramanian sent to 14 days judicial custody in NSE fraud...