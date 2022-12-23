New Delhi, Dec 23 (IANSlife) After a two-year break, the legendary Tata Mumbai Marathon in 2023, kicks off the year with a bang event. ASICS, a Japanese sports performance company, will officially become the “Sports Goods Partner” of the event, which is sponsored by Procam International, and will include categories like the Full Marathon, Half Marathon, 10k, the Dream Run, Senior Citizens’ Run, and the Champions with Disability Run. It will start from the famous Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT).

In the presence of ASICS Brand Athletes, Indian cricketer Prasidh Krishna and Indian ace squash player Joshna Chinappa, the official merchandise (Limited edition tee and ASICS GT-2000 11 shoes) for the premier race was launched at the ASICS store on Linking Road in Mumbai.

The famed Tata Mumbai Marathon’s course served as inspiration for the limited-edition race t-shirt. capturing the joyous emotion associated with the accomplishments a runner makes possible through movement.

Commenting on the longstanding association,”ASICS India & South Asia Managing Director, Rajat Khurana said: “In the last few years, ASICS has been on a mission to inspire as many people as possible to experience the uplifting impact of movement on the mind as a way of achieving a ‘Sound Mind in a Sound Body’. We are excited to partner with Tata Mumbai Marathon again for their 18th edition as the official ‘Sports Good Partner’. Through this association, we wish to continue to build a stronger sporting culture and promote the positive, uplifting power of sport.”

Anil Singh, Managing Director, Procam International said: “The Iconic Tata Mumbai Marathon is much more than just a Race. It’s beacon of Hope & Positivity Inspiring one and all to Be Better. Tata Mumbai Marathon lives in the heart of every Mumbaikar and in millions around the World. Back after a hiatus of 3 long years, this year’s campaign #HarDilMumbai echoes and celebrates this very ethos. It’s been a privilege for Procam to have ASICS as our Sports Goods Partner. ASICS support has been key to the growth of Participative Sport in India, and what makes us proud is that it all began with Tata Mumbai Marathon. What makes ASICS noteworthy is their commitment to Sport and excellence with the athlete always at its centre.”

Present on the occasion, Indian cricketer and ASICS Brand Athlete, Prasidh Krishna said, “Tata Mumbai Marathon is one of the marquee races in the world and I’m extremely excited to unveil the official merchandise for its 18th edition here at the ASICS store today. ASICS has been creating some of the most iconic products for years now that has helped athletes reach their professional goals. I wish all the participants the very best and look forward to seeing the effort and hard work each participant puts in for race day, pay off!”

Also present at the unveiling event, Indian professional squash player and ASICS Brand Athlete, Joshna Chinappa said: “It’s an honour to unveil the official merchandise of the Tata Mumbai Marathon at ASICS store. I have been associated with ASICS for quite some time now and can proudly say that its cutting-edge technology across apparel and shoes category has helped me reach my potential both on and off the field. I wish each and every one participating, all the very best and here’s hoping that this run uplifts both your mind and body!

As runners gear up for the event, ASICS, with help of its in-house coaches and experts, will provide a customized set of training plans for all the runners across Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Gurugram and Delhi. If you want to kickstart your running journey and train with experts to achieve a Sound Mind in a Sound Body, register at https://www.asics.com/in/en-in/ARC-registration.

